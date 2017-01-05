Pari community celebrates Christmas with purpose

THE Pari community outside National Capital District celebrated Christmas with singing and dancing.

Organising committee vice chairman Maroho Puka told The National that they used the occasion to encourage and get more youths to participate and understand the true meaning of Christmas.

“The message is to get the children and youths to participate in this celebration and learn about the true meaning of Christmas,” Puka said.

“There are so many children and youths attending this kind of events. And that is good. You won’t see a lot of elderly people. Therefore, getting the younger generation to involve in such events helps them to stay out of trouble.”

Puka said the community prepared one month in advance for the Christmas celebration.

“The entire community helped through contributions and in the preparation for the event.”

He said three groups in the village were part of the celebration, Laurina Laurina Vahoi, Boboro and Mavara Indidano Indidano.

