Paris climate accord stronger than US president, PNG official says

THE Climate Change agreement signed in Paris last year by 174 countries and the European Union is stronger than United States President Donald Trump, a PNG official says.

Climate Change and Development Authority managing director Ruel Yamuna said the country would honour its obligations under that agreement.

He was responding to a statement by Trump last week that the US was withdrawing from the agreement and would negotiate a new one to protect American interests.

His predecessor Barack Obama was very much heavily involved in the Paris accord.

Yamuna said the authority, in partnership with Government departments, State agencies and development partners, will continue to implement its obligations under the Paris agreement.

“This is because climate change is real and its impacts have already affected the lives of many communities in PNG,” he said.

“Therefore, with the momentum built from Paris, Pacific islands, including PNG, will continue to negotiate for the strongest possible outcome to ensure climate action is implemented.”

He said the Paris agreement was stronger than Trump.

“Given the recent SB 46 Climate Change meeting in Bonn, Germany, last month, countries have begun negotiating the rulebook for the implementation of the landmark climate deal,” Yamuna said.

“They will continue to do so under the leadership of the kingdom of Morocco as the present COP president, and Fiji as the incoming COP president.”

He said the current plan to reduce dangerous greenhouse gas emission was insufficient.

“We are still heading for global warming of three to four degrees Celsius with disastrous consequences to communities living on the frontlines of climate change as droughts, storms and floods threaten their homes, harvests and livelihoods.”

