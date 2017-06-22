Parish celebrates with Pope’s rep

A Catholic parish in Port Moresby had a rare chance to celebrate Mass with the Pope’s representative to PNG last Sunday.

It was also an important day for 24 youths at Morata parish who received the sacrament of confirmation from Archbishop Kurian Mathew Vayalunkal, the Apostolic Nuncio to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

Parish priest Fr Rozario Menezes said that it was one of the best moments in the history of his church and to have a man who has close communication with the Pope was a bonus for the parishioners.

He said the Morata parishioners were humbled by Vayalunkal’s visit at a time when the youths also intended to sacrifice their lives fully to God.

It was the nuncio’s first and maybe also his last visit as he is a man surrounded with a lot of activities of the church of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands as well as some other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Vayalunkal told the Morata parish faithful, “I’m very happy because it is the first time I visited this beautiful and vibrant church.

“I’m thankful for your kind invitation to celebrate the Mass with you and with the youths who received the sacrament of confirmation

“I am also happy because this is the first time I celebrate the Holy Mass in pidgin which you can now tell other church members that the apostolic nuncio’s first pidgin Mass was held in Morata church.”

He said as the apostolic nuncio, it was his great pleasure to convey greetings and blessing from the Holy Father, Pope Francis.

“As a representative, it is my duty and my responsibility to tell you that the Pope loves you and that you are all in his heart.”

Vayalunkal is from India and is the first born of his family and has three brothers. He completed his theological studies in India

and in 1991 he was ordained a priest.

In his early years as a priest, he has served in countries like Mongolia, Dominican Republic, Bangladesh, Hungary and Egypt.

In 2010 he was appointed the apostolic to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

Like this: Like Loading...