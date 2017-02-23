Parish farewells nun

By PERO SIMINJI

A CATHOLIC nun who recently celebrated her golden jubilee will be returning to her country, leaving behind many lasting legacies for the people of Western.

Sr Pierrette Gagnon, 76, from Canada celebrated her last farewell mass on Sunday at Saint Martin De Porres Parish, Morata, in Port Moresby.

The parish priest of Saint Martin De Porres conducted the farewell mass in recognition of her distinguished service to the people of Western and PNG as a whole.

Upon her arrival in Port Moresby, she was welcomed by the parishioners.

Sr Gagnon said it is heart breaking to leave PNG but age was catching up with her and reduced her strength to do what she had been doing for the last 50 years.

“I can’t do much now but I had done enough for the province and the people of PNG as well for you to cherish and benefit,” she told the Morata parishioners Gagnon said.

“I did not expect this to happen because I have done nothing to you people in terms of the doing God’s work to benefit you, I did it for the people of Western.”

“Today, when I come here, I see people being friendly and being open to anyone one who comes here to Papua New Guinea.

“I can see directly that you don’t owe me anything but still you do this celebration for me. I don’t know why? But I think because it is in you to be friendly, to share and be welcoming which I could say is your trade mark.

“Everybody who comes to PNG, they always want to hear about this beautiful country, its people and what people do and what characters they possess.

“When I go back to my country, I’ll tell my people about you, your friendliness and all the good memories I had with you people.

“Throughout the 50 years that I lived and worked with the church, I have no enemies here in PNG, you are all my friends for which I am more than happy.”

Sr Gagnon came to PNG at the age of 25, and during her stay she established so many schools, aid posts, churches and a rehabilitation center at which she spent the past 16 years with children living with disabilities.

During her time in the province she also served as Catholic education secretary for three years.

She is known throughout the province for her long career doing church work and helping out disadvantaged people in providing vital services such as health and education.

