Park begins programme

Reports by BENORAH HESEHING

THE Port Moresby Nature Park has begun its ‘Come explore with us programme’ with Port Moresby International School (POMIS) being the first school to book for this year.

The park’s education department supervisor, Ishimu Bebe ,said POMIS was first to book the programme for this year and would be visiting the park today.

The programme aims to complement classroom learning by giving the student the real experience and importance of conserving native plants and animals of Papua New Guinea.

It is open to students from elementary schools to secondary schools who want to learn more about nature.

On the students’ visit, the park’s education team takes them around for sight-seeing and then they do presentations which also involve students asking questions.

Bebe said: “Last year, we had more than 16,000 students who came for this programme and now we are aiming for 18,000 students to participate.”

The park also stages events such as World Wildlife Week, World Environment Week, Pasin Tubuna (formerly culture week) and others.

During World Wildlife Week from 7 to 10, the park would focus on animals in PNG and the importance of conserving them.

Clean energy, waste management and climate change would be discussed during the World Environment Week in June 6 to 9.

And the Pasin Tumbuna week from September 5 to 8 would be aimed at teaching students who grew up in urban settings the importance of maintaining their cultures and traditions.

