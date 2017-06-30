Park can be exciting: Official

THE Port Moresby Nature Park can be an exciting place for children to explore and learn about native plants and animals, says an educator.

Park education supervisor Ishimu Bebe said this during a two-day event called the Kids For Conservation event which takes place during every school holiday.

He said the nature park education team had been delivering teaching programmes which cover lessons based on plants, animal conservation and PNG culture.

He said kids who had been attending received certificates to acknowledge their participation in the event.

The team usually presents various techniques of engaging with animals, enabling better management of their health and mental wellbeing as well as provide positive lessons on close encounters programmes between animals and the public.

“We encourage parents to bring along their kids to spend time here so that we can engage them to participate in activities like close-up animal encounter.

“So far these kids who attend had been motivated and inspired by all these activities that we engage them in and it builds their knowledge on these topics that we deliver to them,” Ishimu said.

This is the fourth year the event has been hosted and it is important that children must come to observe and learn how to appreciate the plants and the different tropical species the country has.

Like this: Like Loading...