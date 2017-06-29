Park conducts health assessment

AN animal health and welfare assessment has been done at the Port Moresby Nature Park with the help of Zoos Victoria.

The Australian outfit sent one of its veterinarians for the assessment as part of a partnership with Nature Park.

Veterinarian Dr Kate Bodley’s spent two weeks assessing the park’s collection.

“I was extremely happy with the inspection and overall

condition of animals at the park,” Bodley said.

“I was particularly impressed with the varied and specialised diets of the animals and a number of the animal exhibits are truly world-class providing the animals with lots of avenues to display natural behaviours.”

Nature Park curator Brett Smith said that the visit was part of an ongoing plan to enhance and improve animal welfare standards.

Bodley’s assessment included studying the diets and housing of each animal, taking and testing of animal blood and faeces and attending to minor medical complaints.

