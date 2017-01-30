Park launches membership drive

BY BENORAH HESEHING

PORT Moresby Nature Park has launched its new annual membership programme last week, with NCD Governor Powes Parkop becoming the first member.

The programme will give members the privilege to visit the park without paying normal charges.

The fees will support the conservation, education and research programmes of the park.

They are to be renewed annually and fees are: adults – K90, students with ID – K60 and three children up to 12 years – K30.

Membership allows unlimited entries, discounts at the café and gift shop, invitation to special events and monthly newsletters.

As an added incentive, people who become members before March 12 will go into the draw to win a night for two at the Grand Papua Hotel.

Speaking at the launching, the general manager of the park Michelle McGeorge said the programme was the first for the organisation and for recreational attraction across PNG.

McGeorge said membership would benefit students who looked for a different place to eat and study.

“This is a non-profit organisation and the National Capital District Commission fund K2.5 annually but it is not enough,” she said.

