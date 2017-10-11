Park opens learning centre as it hosts 19,000 students a year

By PETER ESILA

The Port Moresby Nature Park has a new Training and Learning Centre to help its growing educational programmes that have been running for five years.

The centre was opened yesterday by sponsors Red Sea Housing, ExxonMobil PNG and the Sir Brian Bell Foundation.

Park general manager Michelle McGeorge said for the last five years, it had been heavily involved in education for schools.

“One of our issues we have been facing, particularly during the wet seasons, is managing our school groups,” she said.

“Most of my staff meeting and training sessions have been under the big rainforest tree.”

McGeorge said since the education programme started in 2012, 2500 schoolchildren went through the park.

“After five years, we are now reaching 19,000 schoolchildren per year across NCD and as far as Central.”

McGeorge said the park has also seen students flying in from Northern province, Madang and Lae for school excursions.

“To be able to reach 19,000 schoolchildren per year is pretty amazing and I know next year, I’ll be saying 21,000 students.”

Red Sea Housing built the new centre in partnership with ExxonMobil, who also provided wi-fi service while Brain Bell Foundation helped with facilities inside the building. Other sponsors include Electrical Construction and Management and City Mission PNG.

