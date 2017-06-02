Park opens new kitchen to meet catering demand

THE Port Moresby Nature Park opened a commercial kitchen in the park yesterday.

Its general manager, Michelle McGeorge, said the kitchen was set to meet a growing demand for catering in the park.

“The opening of the commercial kitchen will enable us to increase our opportunities to serve our clients and help the park become more self-sustaining,” she said at the kitchen opening.

McGeorge said the kitchen was made possible after ExxonMobil, a major sponsor of the park since 2012, offered to donate a surplus demountable office building.

“This project would not have been possible if it wasn’t for some truly amazing organisations that have supported us every step of the way and we truly appreciate their support,” she said.

“We thanked gold sponsor Red Sea Housing Services for their generous donation of their services to transport and reconstruct the building with additional modifications to transform it into a commercial kitchen.”

Like this: Like Loading...