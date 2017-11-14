Parking on roads not safe

PARKING vehicles on the main roads endangers the lives of road users, says Traffic Operation director Joseph Joe.

He made the statement after members of a community in Port Moresby complained of a security firm parking its vehicles on the road.

“People can park their vehicles on the side of the road or anywhere if there is no sign indicating that parking in the area is illegal,” he said.

“However, if they park on the road, they are endangering the lives of other road users and can be prosecuted for such behaviour.”

Joe plans to talk to the firm’s management.

A spokesman for the firm said they did not park vehicles on the road.

