Parkop calls for more show of national colours

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop wants to see more red, black and gold flags flying on Independence Day anniversary to symbolise the importance of PNG as a nation.

Parkop launched the 42nd Independence Day celebrations in Port Moresby at two venues — the Paga Ring Road and Jack Pidik Park.

“No provincial flags are expected during the independence celebrations,” Parkop said.

“I don’t want to see a Hela flag nor a Sepik,Sankamap or New Ireland flag.

“Only three colours must be dominant — red, black and gold. Let us show our pride and unity as a nation, not a province.”

Parkop urged everyone to display items such as caps, flags, hats, bilums (stringbags), shirts and blouses which had PNG colours. Parkop said it was a celebration for the country as a whole and not individual provinces. “We are going on to 50 years so we need to challenge ourselves in terms of organising the festival, programmes, events and shows with maturity,” the governor said.

“There are going to be activities for families, young people, music and culture lovers.”

