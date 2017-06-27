Parkop declares holiday

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

TODAY has been declared a public holiday in the National Capital District to give all workers the opportunity to vote.

“It’s a public holiday,” NCD Governor Powes Parkop said.

But Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told The National last night that Parkop “has no powers to declare a public holiday”.

O’Neill, however, said he had released statement telling employers to allow voters time off to go and vote (see separate story).

Parkop told The National that Cabinet should have made the decision on the public holiday earlier.

He said although he had “no powers” to declare a holiday, “it’s the logical and legal thing to do”.

“Our people have a constitutional right to vote and choose leaders and Members of Parliament. And it’s incumbent on those in authority to facilitate so our people can exercise their constitutional rights,” he said.

“I am disappointed that the NEC (National Executive Committee) did not make such decision.

“So I am using my authority to declare a public holiday.

“Simple as that. And I expect the public and private sector to heed that announcement.

“I am declaring a public holiday for all city residents working in the private and public sectors to vote.”

He said he had consulted city manager Leslie Alu on the matter.

Alu was to have sent a press statement later yesterday confirming the declaration of a public holiday but he did not.

He could not be contacted for a comment last night.

It is understood that the NCDC had earlier sought approval from Cabinet to declare today a public holiday in Port Moresby.

Parkop said he did not understand why the announcement for a public holiday was not made (by Cabinet).

“But the official position should be that there is a public holiday for NCD residents to use their constitutional rights to vote.”

Efforts last night to get comments from Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and Personnel Department Secretary John Kali were unsuccessful.

