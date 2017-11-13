Parkop eyes transport role for NCDC

By Rebecca Kuku

PORT Moresby’s public transport system should be in the hands of the city authority, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says.

He said the Transport Department should swallow its pride and hand over the responsibility to National Capital District Commission (NCDC) for the sake of the people.

“The Transport Department has no plans for the public transport system. That’s why they have advertised a tender for interested businesses to run the service,” Parkop said.

“It was just a reaction and not a pro-active plan.

“They just reacted to all the talk that was going on about the recent bus strike and the need for Government to run public motor vehicles.” Parkop said that it was time

the department stopped compromising and make some hard decisions.

He said PMVs had no future in the city as all developed cities did not use PMVs and that was the way Port Moresby was heading.

“We need a government-run public transport system so that there is quality service provided,” Parkop said.

“And not PMVs that prioritise on making profit and do not care for the quality of service they provide.”

Parkop that his office has not decided yet if it will apply run and provide public transport

services but he has called on the Transport Department to handover the public transport system to NCDC.

