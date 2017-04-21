Parkop files nomination, calls for safe polls

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has filed his nomination to contest the seat he won in 2012 when he beat 21 other candidates, including five women.

He was the first yesterday to pay his nomination fee at the Electoral Commission office in Boroko.

NCD returning officer Terence Hetinu and his assistant Roselyn Tabogani accepted his nomination.

Hetinu confirmed that Parkop’s nomination was in order and accepted it after Parkop signed all the relevant documents.

Parkop said he was honoured to be the first candidate contesting the NCD Regional seat to be nominated.

“I am privileged to start the 2017 general election for our people and for our nation,” Parkop said.

He wished all the candidates and political parties the best in their election.

“We must ensure there is no violence and harassment during the campaign and voting period,” Parkop said.

“This is the time the voters should be given the opportunity to make their choice in very peaceful and transparent setting.

“Let them make the best decision.

“Let the candidates trust them.”

