Parkop gives city residents six months to clean up act

BETEL nut chewers and vendors in Port Moresby have been given six months to show they have changed their attitude on littering and spitting.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, pictured, warned if no change was seen in the next six month, the buai ban could be brought back.

“Port Moresby chewers and vendors of betel nut have a grace period of six months to show you really care, appreciate and value your city and not just here to use it to make money, have a job, start business etc,” he said.

“I need the vendors and chewers to show they have changed and are changing.

“I am not a policeman to chase you all around and compel you all to change.

“Have some respect and show responsibility.

“After six months from September 2017 we might go back to the ban. That’s around February or March 2018.

“The ball is in your court.”

