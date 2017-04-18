Parkop launches waste plan

THE National Capital District Commission has launched its Solid Waste Management Plan (2016-2026), part of which requires people to divide rubbish into “recycle” and “organic” to address the garbage disposal problem.

The plan was launched by Governor Powes Parkop who called on everyone to support it.

“Resolving the issue of waste is not just the responsibility of NCDC but the collective responsibility of everyone,” he said.

“My appeal to our city residents is to come on board because we will get you to divide the waste into recycle and organic.”

NCDC Waste Management manager Joshua Sam said the plan was to construct a material recovery facility to recycle and reduce the amount of garbage going to the Baruni dump.

“Because we have everything being dumped into the bin, what we are trying to do is to set up a facility so that every recycled waste that goes through this it will be sorted out by the people and be recycled,” he said.

Sam said under the plan, a composting plant would also be constructed to convert the 60 per cent of the organic waste to something beneficial such as compost.

“Towards the end of the 10 years, we want to set up an Incineration Plant to not only burn waste but also produce electricity,” he said.

