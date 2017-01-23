Parkop supports group

A WOMEN’s tailoring group in Baiyer district of Western Highlands has thanked National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop for his financial support.

President of Sip Women’s Tailoring Group Catherine Opa said, Parkop, was a true leader who had the heart to help the people grow their businesses through education, physical and spiritual development.

She said the NCD governor gave the group K1500 which they had not expected and were thankful.

“How can you expect a leader from another province to give money and support people from another province who cannot vote for him?” Opa said.

“This shows that Powes Parkop is a true leader.

“I read stories that he has been doing a lot for the people of NCD. But now I see him in action.”

Parkop also gave K20,000 to Sip Community Development Association during its launching at Winyi Primary School on Dec 28.

Parkop commended Western Highlanders for joining him in raising the standard of Port Moresby city.

