Parkop thanks Electoral Commission

By DEMAS TIEN

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has thanked the Electoral Commission for making it possible for the people in the nation’s capital to exercise their democratic rights to vote in the elections.

Parkop said despite the hiccups in NCD last Tuesday he was happy to see that people have finally voted.

He voted at the Gerehu Market in the Moresby North West electorate on Friday and was happy with the peaceful environment.

Polling at Gerehu Ward 11 began late with the gate opening at 10.30am for people to enter the polling area.

Presiding officer Douglas Anpan said materials were not prepared early causing the delay.

Some members of the public arrived as early as 6am and waited until the gates opened at 10.30am.

Like this: Like Loading...