Parkop doing wonders in city, opportunitists taking advantage

THE Christmas lights and entertainment every December at Jack Pidik Park in 5 Mile, Port Moresby, is one of the many initiatives of NCD Governor Powes Parkop since taking office.

Parkop has done more to the capital city than any previous governor and we, the long-term residents, commend him and wish to see him continue his good work.

Since the Christmas entertainment began several years ago, genuine city residents and visitors who want to enjoy the events have fallen victims to thugs and criminals.

The number of victims who fall prey to these opportunists has been increasing every year.

Those that are contracted to provide security for the venue have failed miserably every year.

The NCDC organising committee need to rethink every step again and should stop contracting security firms who have not been effective in the past.

The only problem is security so the NCDC must ensure the same mistakes are repeated in future.

5 Mile Resident

NCD

