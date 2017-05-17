Parkop: I won’t tolerate violence

By REBECCA KUKU

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says will not tolerate any election-related violence or intimidation in the city.

He said he was appalled by the behaviour of some candidates.

“It’s almost as if my patience is being tested,” he said.

“This is second time that our peaceful rallies have been ambushed by political rivals and intending candidates.

“I am generally a peace-loving person and I will not stoop low to such intimidation and violence, but it was hard to control our supporters to not retaliate and take matters into their own hands.”

Parkop’s election convoy of 20 cars was allegedly attacked at Wild Life.

He said that he was invited to the Wild Life Zone 1 for a rally by the community there, but his convoy’s procession was blocked by a candidate who then jumped on the bonnet of the first vehicle in the convoy and smashed the car windscreen.

“The car was damaged and both husband and wife were injured by the incident,” Parkop said.

