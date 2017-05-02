Parkop’s wife, one of 3 women chasing Oro seat

By HELEN TARAWA

JEAN Parkop, wife of NCD Governor Powes Parkop, is among eight women who have filed nominations in Northern for the national elections.

Parkop is one of the three women candidates for the regional seat and Sohe MP Delilah Gore is being challenged by another three women.

The other two women candidates contesting for the Northern regional seat are independent candidates Anista Matbob and Priscia Mauwe.

Sohe challengers are Helen Porari (Paradise Kingdom Party), Maureen Bakaia Duang (Pangu Party) and Alicia Toroi (Independent).

Wife of Ijivitari MP Dr Joy Travetz is the only woman candidate for the Ijivitari seat against 32 male contenders.

Northern election manager Peter Malaipiope told The National that Ijivitari had 33 candidates, with the inclusion of one from Tufi.

He said the assistant returning officer in Tufi had allowed the candidate to file his nomination within the 48-hour nomination period.

Malaipiope, who is in Port Moresby to tender the nominations to the Electoral Commission, said by law the assistant returning officer was allowed to accept late nominations pending the situation there.

He said they would be finalising the number of returning officers and officials for the polling period soon.

“Our team in Popondetta will go through the nominations and confirm the number of people who will be engaged for the coming elections in Northern,” Malaipiope said.

Like this: Like Loading...