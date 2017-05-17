Parliament not broke, don’t listen to rumours: Clerk

DEPUTY Clerk of Parliament Basil Kambuliagen has denied claims that Parliament has no money to pay it staffs.

He told The National yesterday that there was a slight glitch in the new payroll system which resulted in some staff getting less than their normal salaries last fortnight.

Kambuliagen said that things have been sorted out already and the money would be put back into the accounts of the affected staff.

“The Parliament is not broke as people claim, there is money,” he said.

“It’s just that there is a switch from one payroll system to the other that has caused a problem with less than 20 people to have pays cut and I am one of them.

“Everyone got paid last Friday, except that some got a pay cut of K200 or K400 but that is not an issue although I am also feeling the pinch I understand the situation.

“It is not good to listen to rumours and jump into conclusions.

“Those with pay cuts will be paid back the deducted amount once everything is sorted out,” Kambuliagen said.

Like this: Like Loading...