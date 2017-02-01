Parliament passes Public Services Bill

PARLIAMENT yesterday passed the Public Services (Management) (Amendment) Bill 2016, which allows for the engagement of more citizen technical advisors within the public service.

Public Service Minister Sir Puka Temu said while this was a small amendment to the Public Service (Management) Act 2014, it would have large consequences.

“There are many skilled and experienced Papua New Guineans who are capable of occupying positions as technical advisors,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in the past, these positions have mostly been occupied by non-citizens.

“It is time we changed this scenario.

“It is time we encouraged our development partners to first look towards our people to provide advice and capacity-building for our public servants.”

Sir Puka said the changes he was introducing would clear the way for the arrangements for citizen and non-citizen technical advisors to be harmonised and brought on a level playing field.

He said this would be achieved by making a new regulation under the Public Services (Management) Act 2014 which, in most regards, would mirror the new legislation which applied to non-citizen technical advisors.

“Before this regulation can be issued, it is necessary to amend Section 45 of the Public Services (Management) Act 2014 to clarify that these categories of citizen technical advisors are not public servants,” Sir Puka said.

“They are not subject to our public service general orders and other public service arrangements.

“Instead, their salaries and conditions will be met by the aid agencies, and not Papua New Guinea.”

“The amendment will also ensure citizen technical advisors, as is the case with no-citizen technical advisors, are required to sign a performance and conduct agreement with their relevant departmental head.

“Despite being employees of an donor agency, these citizen advisors will also be subject to the day-to-day direction of their Papua New Guinea agency head and will be required to build the capacity of their public service counterparts.”

