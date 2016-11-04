Parliament passes tobacco legislation

PARLIAMENT yesterday passed the Tobacco Control Bill (2016) to control and regulate the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale and use in the country.

After the third reading the Members of Parliament voted without any objection with the absolute majority of 62.

Health Minister Michael Malabag told Parliament the law was intended to make the use of tobacco less attractive to young people.

“It is intended to fit into the unique environment of PNG by making separate arrangements for the use of brus (smoke),” he said.

Malabag said it would allow the Government to create a smoke free environment, introduce much greater tobacco product control including strict controls on advertising and much stronger controls on making smoking unattractive to young people.

“It would regulate packages of cigarettes to make them less attractive and socially acceptable.

“It requires registration of various businesses which deal with tobacco products.

“This allows the government to check the number of outlets helps prevent sales to children and helps identify density of outlets in some areas.”

Malabag said it also increases government revenues and develops the administrative functions of the district development authority as allowed under the Organic Law on provincial and LLGs.

