Parliament project to promote transparency

THE open parliament project (OPP) is a way to promote transparency, according to Transparency International PNG (TIPNG) chairman Lawrence Stephens.

Stephens said the OPP was established purposely to make public information available to the public.

“What we did with the support of the European Union is a project in the national parliament, the project to make information readily available to people,” he said.

Stephens said making information available would strengthen the opportunity for people to be involved with the government.

“We are strengthening the country and the opportunities for people to be involved in their government and in how they are governed.”

The OPP was an initiative and project of TIPNG from 2013 to 2015 that was aimed to:

• Encourage MPs to share information with the public about themselves and the work they do as elected representative;

• enable members of the public to have a better understanding of their elected representatives, their roles and activities;

• provide a platform for members of the public to communicate with their elected leaders; and,

• Increase public awareness about the function of parliament, its committees and proceedings.

The OPP provided factual research information, MPs performance and information on parliamentary business by setting up a website, mobile phone access mechanism, production of annual reports on parliament and media activities.

The OPP was a partnership between TIPNG, Parliament (Speaker’s Office) and European Union.

