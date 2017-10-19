Parliament to restore traditional carvings

Parliament Speaker Job Pomat says that an original traditional totem pole and traditional lineage carvings removed from Parliament will be restored.

“We are now working with the National Museum to find those original carvers throughout the country to return and re-do the carvings on the totem and the lineages. The Parliament will cover all the cost to find the carvers and bring them to Port Moresby,” Pomat said.

“The carvers were involved when Parliament was completed in 1983. So we don’t know if some of them died.”

Pomat said a three-man Supreme Court bench had upheld the National Court’s decision that the removal of the totem and the lineage with 19 traditional carvings in Parliament was unconstitutional.

The court also ordered that the original carvings be restored within six months.

Pomat said that he had to comply with the court’s decision.

“I have also requested the Parliamentary staff to bring back all the report behind the setting up of this national unity pillar. I want to find out how much was spent on constructing this new pillar.

“Just because the Supreme Court has made the decision, we will not just destroy the unity pillar.”

Pomat said that he has to be careful in deciding the future of the new national unity pillar.

“There were two groups – one against and one for it. So the decision I make has to be fair. I will have to make a fair decision and put the unity pillar within the Parliament grounds or somewhere in Parliament. Because a lot of public money was spend on it. I don’t know the amount spent, but it was huge.” Pomat said.

He said that his predecessor Theodore Zurenuoc had removed the totem and the lineage in 2012 based on his Christian belief that the totem and lineage were demonic. Zurenuoc then had the national unity pillar built to replace the traditional totem.

“However, former East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare and former National Museum and Art Gallery director Dr Andrew Moutu took Zurenuoc to court and the court ruled in the complainant’s favour on May 30 last year.

