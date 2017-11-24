Parliament warned not to give B’ville too much power

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu, pictured, says transferring too much administrative power from the national government to the Autonomous Bougainville Government at this stage is dangerous for Bougainville.

“It will make some public servants in Bougainville very powerful because they will misuse this power,” Masiu claimed.

“Such situation on Bougainville is very frightening. So hold back some powers until we are ready in terms of capacity and capability.”

Masiu, who is also the deputy Opposition leader, was speaking on Public Service Minister Elias Kapavore’s statement regarding the support for Bougainville’s public service capacity-building and shift of powers from the national government.

