Parliamentary committees hailed

I CONGRATULATE all MPs who were appointed by Government to sit in various permanent parliamentary committees.

It is my firm belief that this Government, in its wisdom and foresight, selected the best and most-qualified MPs to be on these committees. The biggest question is whether all parliamentary committees will be truly effective as envisaged by the founding fathers through the then Constitutional Planning Committee.

In theory, it was CPC’s intention that parliamentary committees must play an important role similar to ministers, in so far as far as Government decision and policy issues are concerned. Parliamentary committees, since Independence, have not been effective.

Nevertheless, it’s not my intention to paint a bad picture of the parliamentary committee system, as I can acknowledge that some positive work has been done.

A good example was the effectiveness of Public Accounts Committee when it was chaired by former Bogia MP John Hickey in early 2000.

On that note, I want to give my full support to all members of these important committees.

I want to stress to them in this juncture that this 10th parliamentary term is your opportunity to shine and showcase your leadership qualities.

The ball is in your count.

Stanley Powi

