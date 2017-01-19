Parlt adopts austerity measures following cuts

PARLIAMENT is adopting austerity measures following a big budget cut this year, acting Clerk Kala Aufa says.

He told The National yesterday that the Government had allocated K106 million this year “which is not much”.

He said in previous years, Parliament received K140 million to K160 million a year.

“I can cut here and there, but it (budget cut) is a bit too much,” Aufa said.

“We’re doing cross-cutting measures.

“We’ve cut most of our (phone) lines and we’ve cut back on the number of casuals.

“I’ve put a stop to all overseas travel because there is no need for this.

“The running costs are quite high for electricity, water, maintenance and upkeep of grounds, and also for our staffing needs.”

Aufa said Parliament had about 300 staff, including security and casuals.

“We also pay for MPs’ staff,” he said.

“These include MPs’ drivers, research officers and others.

“We also pay for retirement benefits of former MPs who get paid every fortnight.

“With the general election, I’m sure we’ll have additions to the retirement fund.”

