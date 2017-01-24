Parlt to hear G-G nominations

By MALUM NALU

NOMINATIONS for the position of governor-general will be first on the agenda when Parliament sits today.

Acting Clerk to Parliament Kala Aufa said this would be followed by proposed legislations relating to the general election.

The six-year term of Governor-General Sir Michael Ogio expires on Feb 25.

But election can take place three months before that date.

Aufa said any candidate would need the support of at least 16 MPs.

After the nominations are received, Parliament will take a 10-day break.

It means that a new governor-general will be elected by secret ballot on Feb 3.

“Election must be within 10 sitting days so by Friday the following week, we should vote for a new governor-general,” Aufa said.

“On Feb 28, we will swear in the new governor-general.”

Aufa said if a nomination was rejected, the candidate would have five days to appeal.

“But we are hoping that none of them go through that process,” he said.

“We’ve been meeting and making sure that the forms and everything are in order.

“Once they receive these, they sign and acknowledge that they understand this.

“If it’s rejected, they can run to the courts.”

Parliament will also decide whether to accept the proposed legislation to increase nomination fees from K1000 to K10,000.

Like this: Like Loading...