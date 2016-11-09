Parlt mourns MP’s death

By GYNNIE KERO

PRIME Minister O’Neill says the death of a sitting MP is always a sad occasion for Parliament.

He said this while offering his condolences to the family of the late Deputy Speaker and South Fly MP Aide Ganasi who died while being taken to the Pacific International Hospital in Port Moresby yesterday.

“We have lost a colleague and friend. The late deputy speaker has achieved a lot representing one of the most challenging electorates (South Fly) in the country,” O’Neill said.

“He worked tirelessly for his people in delivering basic services to remote areas.

“I commit the Government to support the work he has begun in his electorate.”

O’Neill said the people of South Fly could see the hard work Ganasi had put into his electorate.

“Only a few weeks ago, he demonstrated how very proud he was of the work that he has done when he briefed the Government,” O’Neill said.

“He was especially proud of the reforms and renovations that he has achieved at Daru High School and other parts of his district.”

Public Enterprises and State Investment Minister William Duma, who knew Ganasi when he was an army officer in Port Moresby, said he was a “straight talker” when dealing with MPs.

Parliament observed a minute of silence at the morning session yesterday which Ganasi was supposed to preside over.

Speaker Theo Zurenuoc is acting as Governor-General in the absence of Sir Michael Ogio.

