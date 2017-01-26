Parole Board continues role: Pala

THE Parole Board continues to play its role of making independent, just and sound decisions in relation to applications for parole and granting orders for the release of prisoners on parole, Attorney-General Ano Pala says.

He said this yesterday when presenting the board’s annual reports for 2012, 2013 and 2014 to Parliament yesterday.

Pala said in 2012 the board considered 231 applications for parole, refused 103 and granted 128 parole orders.

He said in 2013, the board considered 200 applications for parole, of which 104 were refused.

Pala said in 2014, the board dealt with 252 cases where 148 detainees were refused parole, 77 parole orders were granted and 27 cases were pending.

He said a “fast track programme” was developed to assist prisons that had a large number of applications for parole. But lacked the capacity and resources to deal with the large numbers and backlog of matters for consideration.

“It allows for additional resources and personnel to be brought in from outside the province to assist in the administration of the parole process,” Pala said.

“Board meetings are also held at the respective prisons locations during this programme to address those applications there and then.

“This programme was also necessary to ease pressure on the cost of maintaining the prisons and prisoners.

“With the increased number of prisoners released on parole, savings can be made to the Correctional Service budget to cater for its other needs.”

