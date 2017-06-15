Participants undergo media training in Port Moresby

SEVENTEEN Catholic women participated in a two-day media camp at St Joseph’s International College in Port Moresby last weekend.

The media camp for the Conference of Women of the Archdiocese of Port Moresby was organised by Sr Bridgit Suvakeen and coordinated by the Catholic Bishops Conference youth secretary Fr Ambrose Pereira, together with Ian Zuasula, Cecilia Amala and Sheryll Isoaimo.

The camp was based on the theme of the 51st World Communications Day: “Fear not I am with you; communicating hope and trust in our time (Isaiah 43:5)”.

On the first day, Fr Pereira told the participants that the media not only communicated but also taught and motivated its audience.

He also taught the participants how they could communicate a message that they were passionate about through mainstream media.

“The media communicates, educates, elevates and inspires its audience” he said.

“At this media camp we shall analyse an issue that we are passionate about, and then present it through a poster, photograph and our newsletter.”

The participants were taught basic camera skills and how to take good pictures. They were also taught how to present issues through attractive posters.

On the second day, Fr Pereira told the participants about the importance of providing facts when getting information.

