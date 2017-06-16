Parties agree to promote democratic election

Political parties contesting the upcoming elections have agreed to promote democratic elections and a peaceful campaign environment leading up to the elections.

Following a two-day workshop on political parties’ code of conduct, which ended yesterday, 12 political parties that participated signed a joint statement, saying they would promote democratic elections in the country.

They also said they believed in the integrity of the electoral process and the fostering of a peaceful campaign environment.

They appealed to all candidates and supporters to promote the orderly conduct of the elections.

Campaigning started last month and ends on June 24.

The workshop was facilitated by consultants from overseas and was supported by the National Democratic Institute.

Registrar of the political parties Dr Alphonse Gelu said the Office of the Registry of Political Parties was interested to ensure that the general election would be conducted in a manner that has integrity.

