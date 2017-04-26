Parties allowed one candidate per electorate

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says political parties are allowed by law to endorse only one candidate per electorate.

This follows scenarios during the nomination period this week where political parties were cited for endorsing more than one candidate in an electorate.

Gamato said the law was very clear after confirming with the Registry of Political Parties yesterday that parties were allowed by the Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates to endorse only one candidate.

He said PNG Electoral Commission was accepting the list of candidates submitted by public officers or general secretaries of political parties.

“This is to be done through the submission of Form 30 with the list of confirmed endorsed candidates by the respective party,” he said.

“Hence, candidates can go ahead and be nominated by indicating the party endorsing them on their Form 23 which will be verified against the respective party’s list of endorsed candidates when the forms are sent to HQ after the close and draw of nominations on Thursday.”

Out of the 45 registered political parties contesting the elections, fewer than 20 political parties have so far submitted their list of candidates they have endorsed.

“The confirmed name of the political party a particular candidate will be contesting under is the party that the candidate indicates when filling the nomination form (Form 23),’ Gamato said.

