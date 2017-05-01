Parties double up for seats despite instructions

By PISAI GUMAR

AT least four political parties in Morobe have, despite the Electoral Commission’s instructions, named two candidates to contest the same seat.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato and Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu had advised parties last week not to field two candidates for the same seat.

In Huon Gulf, the Pangu Pati named Jason Peter and Walter Tumala to contest the Open seat.

Similarly, the PNG Human Rights Party named Monahan Buza and Naga Geibob Martin as its candidates.

In Lae, John Dujambi and Samson Ambil are contesting the seat under the Pangu Pati banner.

Similarly, the party has nominated Ginson Saonu and Erick Sikam to contest the Morobe seat.

In Menyamya, returning officer Nande Awape said the PNG party nominated Reuben Imias and Clement Tobias.

In Nawaeb, returning officer Bamun Bange said they told executives of the Pangu Pati and PNG Party to sort out their candidates.

Huon Gulf returning officer Brian Mogu told The National that although Gamato had made the statement in the media, he had not received any instruction to reject two candidates from the same party.

