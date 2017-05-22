Most parties give in candidate list

MOST parties have complied with deadline and handed in their full list of candidates.

Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu said the PNG Human Rights Party was the only one out of 15 that had failed to hand in its full list of candidates.

The party will have all its candidates labelled as independents as two factions not agreeing on one list of candidates.

“This kind of situation is not good at all for a political party,” Gelu told The National.

“How can individuals form parties, but yet cannot agree on anything? It defeats the whole purpose of forming the party at the first place.

“The matter was brought to our attention and we advised them to sit down together and resolve the issue. They never did, which resulted in the two factions submitting their lists, which leaves us no choice but to declare the candidates independent.”

Gelu said such cases could be avoided in future if there was unity among members of the parties.

“Those intending to form parties must maintain a sense of unity at all times,” he said.

“Unity can come from the core values of the party.

“No one should claim that they own the party – a party is an association that is collectively owned by its members.”

The fate of 15 political parties hinged on the outcome of a meeting between the Electoral Commission and the Registry of Political Parties on Friday.

