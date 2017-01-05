Parties ignoring everyday issues

THROUGHOUT the short history of the country, a few individual political parties have shaped the trend of development and left legacies of sorts.

Some will be remembered for achieving a number of critical milestones in the nation’s growth.

Pangu Pati and its peers set the path to self-government and eventual independence. Melanesian Alliance Party can claim credit for decentralisation and the provincial government. People’s Democratic Movement started free education which is today continued and expanded by the People’s National Congress.

In an attempt to make decentralisation a lot more realistic at the community level, the League for National Advancement financed and promoted a village development scheme but that was quickly aborted when the party no longer held sway in national politics.

The National Alliance Party attempted the green revolution through the great idea of a National Agricultural Development but that has been badly abused and it failed to take root and flourish.

In between the above mix of party policies and party platforms, many others have been offered to the electorate. Some have been successfully implemented and remain as legacies while others have had little success or simply failed.

Today’s most dominant political party, the People’s National Congress has boasts of its free basic education and health policies and is mostly likely entering the 2017 election with a promise to continue these ‘best sellers’.

However, scanning these party platforms and policies, one would note that although they have championed some fundamentals of development such as health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, etc, they seem to have overlooked some very basic issues affecting the voter.

These are, according to Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu, “bread-and-butter” issues. Parties seem to have shied away from taking on the ordinary man or housewife’s issues that affect him or her daily.

The voter would be hoping to see if there would a political party courageous enough to address matters such as the personal income tax, the high cost of housing, inefficient public transport, high utility costs and airfares, among others.

These are basic issues that the ordinary man and woman has to deal with daily but apparently do not figure prominently in the platforms of the PNG’s parties.

Gelu says parties should be doing this instead of all clamouring around free education and health, infrastructure and law-and-order.

The issue of personal income tax affects all workers in the country and it is generally felt that the current rate of upwards of 30 per cent of gross earnings is too high given the rising cost of living.

Will there be a political party bold enough to tackle this question and offer an innovative taxation regime that relieves the wage earner of a burden without reducing tax revenue and compromising the quality of public service delivery?

Questions regarding taxes, high airfares and utility charges are important enough for any political party to take on and integrate into their overall platforms to offer the electorate. Apart from disruptive trade union-led industrial action to grab attention of the Government to react, parties can offer the voter relief through government policy and action which is the better alternative.

And any political party who offers answers to such basic questions stands a good chance of winning the average Joe’s vote.

Something else that the Registrar of Political Parties highlighted was that there a way too many political parties offering similar policies and

What then could be reasonable justification for such a large number of political parties when most seem to offer the same “recipe” for national advancement?

According to the registry of political parties, the number of parties rose to 35 this week, with another five expected to register before the national election.

By issue of writs on April 20, there would be 40 registered political parties entering the fray, which is a slight reduction from the 46 in 2012.

Many of these new and emerging parties are unknown and would most likely be gone from the political landscape after this election like in the past.

A few of them have waited until a few months to the elections to register and the issue of writs is only three months away.

And having registered, these new political parties would have much work to do if they are to offer any credible challenge to the existing large parties.

Like this: Like Loading...