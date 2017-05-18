Parties must uphold integrity: Gelu

THE 45 political parties and 3,331 candidates must never allow their integrity to be called into question, says Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

He said this when expressing his disappointment at the manner new political parties were approaching the 2017 general election.

Gelu said in the 2012 election, there had been similar cases, after which parties concerned voluntarily asked to be deregistered.

“I’ll be following the new parties very closely, and if need be, I’ll ask them to forget about being a party,” he told The National.

“If you form a party, you must not mislead people.

“If you’re serving a party, you must always maintain integrity, because that’s what we promote.

“There must be integrity in political parties and candidates.

“Integrity in political parties and candidates is very important for democracy.

“It will really help the Electoral Commission to ensure that the electoral process is free and fair.”

Gelu said the much-publicised case of Pangu Pati, as well as others, was all about integrity.

“Two candidates cannot stand for one seat,” he said.

“It’s a matter of integrity.

“So right from the very beginning, the new political parties who are going around collecting money, are defeating the whole purpose of integrity within a political organisation.

“We will come down hard on parties that breach integrity.”

Gelu said the meaning of the word “integrity” had to be understood among parties.

“We have to define it and then list the different descriptions and element of integrity,” he said.

Gelu said these included honesty, transparency and others.

“Integrity, for us at the registry, is now the benchmark,” he said.

“It has set the standard for political parties as well as candidates.

“We have really applied that in the last election, however, perhaps in the next election (2022), we will really start applying the standards for political parties.”

