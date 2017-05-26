Parties should release funds on time

ALLOW me space to express my concern regarding political

parties delay in releasing their candidate’s campaign fund assistance on time.

We are now into the mid-campaign period and most candidates contesting under a political party are still waiting for their fund support from their respective political parties.

From my understanding, only PNC Party candidates have been well advanced in fund assistance and are on full swing in their campaigns.

What is the whole issue and who is to be blamed for all these delays?

Ken Maljoni

Lae

