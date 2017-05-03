Parties sign argeement to boost health service in Hela

THE Hela Provincial Health Authority and Oil Search Foundation are working together to improve health service delivery in the province.

Foundation executive director Stephanie Copus-Campbell signed the agreement with Hela PHA deputy chairman Reverend Olene Yawai in Port Moresby last week.

It covers everything the Foundation is doing to deliver health services in Hela.

“We are proud of the strong relationship with the Hela PHA and excited about the opportunity our support brings to continue to make a difference,” she said.

“This agreement symbolises the Foundation’s key principles which include working through PNG government systems to deliver results.”

Yawai thanked the foundation for focusing on the priorities which would lead to better health outcomes.

Under the agreement, the Foundation will, among other things, help the PHA board strengthen its leadership and management systems, fund the engagement of medical staff, improve pharmaceutical supply and distribution, support financial management improvements and deliver capital works projects.

The foundation will also provide funding for the Family Support Centre and work with the PHA to identify other sources of funding.

The Hela Provincial Hospital is the only referral hospital serving a population of more than 300,000.

Like this: Like Loading...