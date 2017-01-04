Parties urged to address taxation issue

POLITICAL parties have been urged to address “bread-and-butter” issues such as taxation, housing, electricity and transport in their policies.

Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu said yesterday that parties should be doing this instead of all clamoring around free education and health, infrastructure and law-and-order.

“Besides the official policy and platform of a party, is what I categorise as bread-and-butter issues,” he told The National.

“Bread-and-butter issues are issues that people live with every day of their lives.

“One of the very important examples of a bread-and-butter issue will be income tax – the tax that the Government is imposing on employers and employees.

“For example, public servants, where a large amount of money paid in salary goes back to the State.”

Gelu said the onus was on political parties to take up the taxation issue.

‘That is a bread-and-butter issue,” he said.

“No one is talking about it.

“No political party in PNG is talking about bread-and-butter issues.

“They should start thinking seriously about this.”

Gelu said other examples of bread-and-butter issues were PMV fares, electricity bills, air fares and affordable accommodation.

“In Papua New Guinea, let’s modernise ourselves, our level of thinking has to change,” he said.

Gelu said it was evident that many political parties had exactly the same policies.

“The policies have to be different.”

