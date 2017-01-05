Parties urged to have policies

By MALUM NALU

POLICIES have to be the foundation on which political parties are built, says Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

He told The National that parties needed to have in place their policies before the issue of writs on April 20.

“What are your (party) policies?” Gelu said.

“One of the things we ask people who come in to register political parties is: What is the difference between your party and existing political parties?

“The policies have to be different. We don’t want to encourage a party system where policies of the political parties are all the same.

“What is the use of having all these political parties with the same policies?

“The policies of political parties must be the phenomenon on which people make informed choices on which party they should support. It can no longer be any other thing.”

He said political must have different policies on important sectors such as education.

“For us at the registry, we expect them to have different policies on education.

“Sometimes you find that parties have similar policies. If they have similar policies in, for example education, then those parties should be the ones working together.

“During the election, they can support each other, cooperate, so that when they win, they form the government and support each other because they have similar views on education.”

