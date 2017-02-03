Partnering with local professionals vital: Official

By OGIA MIAMEL

Partnering with local health professionals to work on board YWAM Medical Ships is one way of training and mentoring them to strengthen the health care system of PNG, according to YWAM’s programme strategy and partner relations official Dr Sarah Dunn.

She said rural health care was a struggle but there was a lot of hope and dedicated health workers serving in their communities.

“There are many partners through this programme,” she said.

“Communities, government, church and businesses are working together to make a difference and particularly to help with training to up skill provide peer support, like mentoring colleagues who are serving in the remote places.

“We need to support them because they need help and support,” she said.

Dunn said the medical ship stayed in one place but stretched out to reach wider communities through boats going into villages, teams travelling inland and helicopter patrols carrying teams into the remotest areas to provide health services.

“Medical students can go out and visit rural health and they can see their own skills which can directly help their country.”

The Oro government and YWAM Medical Ships will soon celebrate their fourth year of collaborative health patrols in the province.

The third visit to the remote villages in the province ends this week.

Their services included dentistry, primary health care, optometry, community engagement and ophthalmology clinics.

The clinics were in action both aboard the ship and ashore in five different villages during the week.

