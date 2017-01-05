Partnership with agencies vital for change

PARTNERSHIP between churches, businesses, NGOs, community-based organisations and the three levels of government in PNG is the key to success in development, a Catholic clergywoman in Goroka, Eastern Highlands says.

The Mercy Works Sisters director Sr Maryanne Kolka said the people must be a target of this partnership.

She said during the recent graduation of 25 trainees which include two female inmates from the Bihute Jail, who graduated with certificates in tailoring, art and crafts, jam making, baking and soap making.

The Mercy Works Sisters is a Catholic church organisation based in Goroka which was established in 2006 with the purpose of helping those in need, including inmates at Bihute, by providing life skills training for them.

She said working together in partnership was one of the many ways to achieve development.

“Our priority was to target people to achieve something in their lives and become productive,” Kolka said.

Kolka said Mercy Works was one organisation that was successfully working with its partners in Eastern Highlands to provide life skills trainings to the disadvantaged.

He said this will change their lives and mindset to be productive individuals in their communities.

She said since its establishment in 2006, Mercy Works trained more than 30,000 people in life skills training, budgeting and time management.

She said the organisation also assisted the trainees to open bank accounts and in obtaining Investment Promotion Authority certificates.

“Most of them are now successfully operating their own small businesses,” Kolka said.

