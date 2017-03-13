Partnership to build capacity

A PROPOSED partnership between the PNG Institute of Public Administration and various training institutions will enable academic institutions to design, develop and deliver appropriate programms based on the governments’ ethics and value-based leadership capability framework.

This is being made possible through discussions with various stakeholders, the Secretary for Personnel Management John Kali and PNG IPA, throughout the country aimed at addressing capacity development in the public service to improve service delivery.

“I have met with governors and their administrators in Madang and East New Britain to discuss how the government, the provincial government and the industries can work together through institutional partnerships to improve the capacity of the public service in the Islands and Mamose regions,” Kali said.

Kali was pleased with the outcome of the discussions with the ENB administrator and the newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Natural Resources and Environment last week in Kokopo.

He discussed how the partnerships could help in delivering tailor made modules through the PNGIPA regional training centers to help develop the skills and competencies necessary for efficient, effective and ethical service delivery.

ENB administrator Wilson Matava said he was pleased with the new strategic direction Kali was providing for public service capacity development, saying ENB would fully support this.

UNRE Vice-Chancellor Professor John Warren discussed with Kali and said the direction was timely because the university was re-writing all its courses and programms, which would be completed by June or July.

They agreed that academic institutions might be graduating students unsuitable for the industries and public service.

