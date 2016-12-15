Partnership with govt effective, says Soso

PARTNERSHIP between the Government and Christian churches is one of the most effective ways to deliver services to the people, Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso says.

She strongly emphasised the need for more effective partnership and networking with the churches because they have establishments in villages.

Soso said these while officially opening the 60th anniversary of the Four Square Church at the National Sports Institute in Goroka on Tuesday.

She welcomed leading pastors and international speakers, Dr Jerry Stott (Southeast Asia coordinator Four Square mission international), international preacher Dr Jim Scott (associate vice president foreign missions international), Rev Timothy Tipitap, PNG Four Square Church national president and delegates from Australia and Indonesia.

Soso also thanked the church for supporting her government to establish some basic infrastructures and services like schools, water supply projects and roads in Eastern Highlands.

Dr Scott in his message to the Christians, said in the world today there were three billion people who did not know about Jesus and as Christians they have a huge task to bring good news to all these people.

“We have a lot of work to do to bring good news out to the world to reach everyone and teach them about Jesus,” Scott said.

Likewise, guest speaker Dr Stott also emphasised the need for Four Square Christians to continue to work hard to bring good news to the people.

Rev Tipitap and other church leaders thanked members of the church for their participation at the 60th anniversary celebrations.

The theme of the anniversary was Celebrating God’s faithfulness and beyond and was based on Hebrews 13:8 – Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.

