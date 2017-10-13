Partnership key to success, says Namaliu

MEDICAL services provided by the Youth With a Mission medical ships in Papua New Guinea involve a partnership with those involved in health services in the country, YWAM medical ship PNG patron Sir Rabbie Namaliu, pictured, says.

“It is important that we work together with the government, particularly with the health officials, the health division in the provinces and other rural health workers and the churches,” he said. A lot of the work we do involves training.”

The mv YWAM PNG is back in Port Moresby after a refit in Australia. It will now be on service for seven months in Northern and Morobe.

“We conduct training programmes on the ground for provincial health workers and for mothers and people in the community so that the knowledge can be transferred to them to sustain the programme over the long-term. That’s an important part of the programme,” Namaliu said.

“We obviously welcome any contribution from anyone else, corporate or individuals, who wish to support YWAM.”

Australian patron Mike Reynolds said the number of local volunteers had increased.

“When we first started our work in 2010, we had people from all over the world. We haven’t had any Papua New Guineans,” Reynolds said.

“I am proud to say that as we go for seven months of out-patients and clinics that we will serve, 30 per cent of the people on board will be Papua New Guineans, which is good to see. They have been joined by volunteers of up to 20 nations.”

Like this: Like Loading...