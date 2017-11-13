Partnership provides Aust-standard education

A partnership between the Institute of Banking and Business Management and Torrens University of Australia has provided an Australian-standard of higher education for PNG students at the institute, its academic director, Sweta Sud, says.

Sud said the institute would introduce three new courses next year. They are Masters of Financial Planning, Diploma of Event Management and Certificate IV in Leadership and Management for anyone who wanted to register for the next academic year.

“By bringing Australian programmes to PNG, the cost is eliminated and their courses are on flexible learning which means you can work while studying,” she said.

Sud said the courses were offered to improve employment and industrial skills for workers in business departments and corporate houses.

She said the institute wanted to bring an international standard of education to PNG at an affordable price because students going to Australia would take the same courses three to four times higher than in PNG.

Sud said the institute got into a partnership with Torrens University in 2015 in the hope of training working people in skills required in industries and organisations.

“Interested students, corporate workers representatives and businessmen and women came to attend the seminar after seeing the notice of the seminar on their Facebook page.”

